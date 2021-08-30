© 2021
The Roundtable

"The Herods: Murder, Politics, And The Art Of Succession" By Bruce Chilton

Published August 30, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
Bruce Chilton is the Professor of Religion at Bard College, where he has taught since 1987. In addition to his many celebrated publications on the texts, practices, and beliefs of ancient Judaism and Christianity, he is also the author of many books including his latest, "The Herods: Murder, Politics, and the Art of Succession."

Chilton says few periods were as critical to the development of Judaism and Christianity as the 100 years before and after the birth of Jesus. Those were roughly the years governed by the Herods, the dynastic royal family that controlled Judea.

