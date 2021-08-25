© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Meg Tilly Pens New Romance Thriller "The Runaway Heiress"

Published August 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
the-runaway-heiress-2.jpg
Provided
/
Berkley

Meg Tilly may be best known for her acclaimed Golden Globe-winning performance in the movie "Agnes of God."

Other screen credits include "The Big Chill," "Valmont," and, more recently, "Bomb Girls" and the Netflix movie "War Machine," starring Brad Pitt.

After publishing six standout young adult and literary women's fiction novels, the award-winning author/actress decided to write the kind of books she loves to read: romance novels.

Her new romantic-thriller is "The Runaway Heiress."

Tags

The Roundtableromancethrillersuspenseactor
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue