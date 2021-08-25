Meg Tilly Pens New Romance Thriller "The Runaway Heiress"

Meg Tilly may be best known for her acclaimed Golden Globe-winning performance in the movie "Agnes of God."

Other screen credits include "The Big Chill," "Valmont," and, more recently, "Bomb Girls" and the Netflix movie "War Machine," starring Brad Pitt.

After publishing six standout young adult and literary women's fiction novels, the award-winning author/actress decided to write the kind of books she loves to read: romance novels.

Her new romantic-thriller is "The Runaway Heiress."

