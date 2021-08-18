Dr. Michio Kaku's New Book "The God Equation"

Dr. Michio Kaku is one of the most charismatic and visible figures in science today and is beloved by his extensive fan base of millions of readers and followers.

A media mainstay as the national science contributor for CBS This Morning, he also hosts the radio programs Science Fantastic and Exploration and is the number one New York Times bestselling author of "The Future of the Mind."

His new book is "The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything."