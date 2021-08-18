8/18/21 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Times Union Columnist Chris Churchill, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and, for the first portion of the program, Sebastian Junger.

Junger is the New York Times bestselling author of "Tribe," "War," "A Death in Belmont," "Fire," and "The Perfect Storm," and co-director of the documentary film "Restrepo," which was nominated for an Academy Award. He is also the winner of a Peabody Award and the National Magazine Award for Reporting. His new book is: "Freedom."