The Hidden Health Crisis Of Sleeplessness in Children

Sleep disorders in children are on the rise. Experts have pronounced sleeplessness a "hidden health crisis" for young people, with 10 percent of children presenting with diagnosable sleep disorders -- but well over half are misdiagnosed.

In his new guide, The Rested Child, neurologist and sleep expert Dr. Chris Winter, identifies the signs and symptoms of the most common sleep disorders affecting children today, and empowers parents and caregivers to understand the steps necessary to address and treat their children's sleep problems.