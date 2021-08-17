© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The Hidden Health Crisis Of Sleeplessness in Children

Published August 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Rested Child
Avery
/

Sleep disorders in children are on the rise. Experts have pronounced sleeplessness a "hidden health crisis" for young people, with 10 percent of children presenting with diagnosable sleep disorders -- but well over half are misdiagnosed.

In his new guide, The Rested Child, neurologist and sleep expert Dr. Chris Winter, identifies the signs and symptoms of the most common sleep disorders affecting children today, and empowers parents and caregivers to understand the steps necessary to address and treat their children's sleep problems.

Tags

The RoundtableSleep disorderssleepchildrenhealth
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue