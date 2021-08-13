8/13/21 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Edward Hamilton Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at RPI and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University - soon to be at University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) faculty in fall 2021 as a research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair - Fran Berman, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.