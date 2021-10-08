Any Questions #518: The Planets

Last week's challenge

Start with the words BENGALS and RAIDERS. Rearrange the letters to spell the five-letter name of an herb and a nine-letter word for people who might grow herbs. What are the words?

Answer: BASIL, GARDENERS

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: The Planets

On-air questions: OK, Mike, on this date in 1985, Peter Gene Hernandez was born in Honolulu. Two years later, he got the nickname Bruno, and about 15 years later he adopted the stage name Bruno Mars. Mars has gone on to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show twice on the strength of hits like “Locked Out of Heaven,” “That’s What I Like” and “24K Magic.” In honor of Bruno’s birthday, all of today’s correct answers will include the name of another planet somewhere.

1. Adopting a “before and after” title, what album by the movie rock band Spinal Tap features a cover with a famous armless Greek sculpture hooked up to what appears to be a hospital saline drip?

2. One of three elements named for planets, an isotope of which one that outlasted its namesake’s planetary designation was included in the atomic bomb test at Alamogordo in the summer of 1945?

3. Winner of the 1932 Pulitzer Prize, what Pearl S. Buck novel’s opening line is: “It was Wang Lung’s marriage day.” ?

4. On the Loxahatchee River in Palm Beach County, what town next to Juno Beach, with about 60,000 residents, is the spring training home of both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins, who are based about 90 miles away during the regular season?

5. What is missing from the following chronological list? 1986, Master System, 1989, Genesis, _____, 1994, Dreamcast, 1999

Extra credit

1. What automobile line was established by Edsel Ford in the late 1930s and rolled out its final cars — which had included the Comet, Cougar, Capri and Sable — in 2010?

2. Released 40 years after his death, the 2010 album of previously unreleased recordings by Jimi Hendrix, including the title track, is named “Valleys of” where?

This week's challenge

Start with the name BRUNO MARS. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the last name of a vice president and a word that applies to him and others of his generation. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Intravenus De Milo (in the film, director Marti DiBergi, played by Rob Reiner, reads a review of the album to the band, reciting that “This tasteless cover is a good indication of the lack of musical invention within. The musical growth rate of this band cannot even be charted.”

2. Plutonium (Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006 after first being discovered in 1930)

3. “The Good Earth” (Although Buck grew up in China, the daughter of missionaries, today her legacy is also celebrated in Vermont, where she bought property in 1950 and moved to Danby in 1969, where she died four years later)

4. Jupiter, Fla. (the teams play at Roger Dean Stadium, named for a local car magnate)

5. Sega Saturn (the Saturn was Sega’s only 32-bit console)

Extra credit

1. Mercury

2. Neptune (The album includes a cover of “Sunshine of Your Love” by Cream featuring Eric Clapton)

