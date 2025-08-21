Janice M. Horowitz
Janice M. Horowitz created and hosted the public radio segment, Dueling Docs: The Cure to Contradictory Medicine. She is the author of Health Your Self: What's Really Driving Your Care and How to Take Charge and has contributed to The Economist, Allure, The New York Times, Newsweek and PBS's Next Avenue. Horowitz covered health for Times magazine for more than two decades.
Chocolate lovers, before you unwrap your next bar, brace yourselves. Researchers just came out with the not-so-sweet news - bite your tongue - that chocolate doesn’t have a single health benefit to recommend it.