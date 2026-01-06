Health Your Self: Vitamins, minerals, gummies, oh my!

A record 58% of us take vitamins, minerals, gummies. This sounds like a wonderful statistic. It suggests that most Americans really care about their health. Enough to shell out $60 billion dollars a year for nutritional supplements. Wonderful, yes, but also somewhat troubling.



Supplements are not tightly regulated by the FDA. What’s in the bottle may not match the label. The concentration of the nutrient may actually be higher - or lower - than stated. Some supplements may contain contaminants, like lead. And, unlike drug makers, supplement manufacturers don’t have to prove their wares are effective - or safe.



And what’s safe for most people, may not be for you - or, as it turns out, me. A few months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb. My orthopedist warned that if it didn’t mend on its own, next came surgery. Naturally, I turned to AI which suggested a collagen peptide, a form of protein, that comes from cowhides!



A couple of weeks later I needed a blood test for something entirely unrelated. I was stunned - as was my doctor - that it showed a problem with my kidney function. Then we both realized, the only thing new in my life was the cowhide. My kidneys couldn’t handle all that protein. Once I stopped, my readings returned to normal. If I hadn’t had that blood test, the damage to my kidneys may have been irreversible.



It was as if I had prescribed myself medicine without any doctor input, much less a prescription.



Or solid research: unlike medications, there isn’t a lot of research on supplements. Medical studies cost tens of millions of dollars. Drug companies fund them because, if things go well, they get a big payoff: the exclusive right to sell their patented drug. Vitamins and minerals are naturally occurring; there’s no exclusivity. If a company funds a vitamin study, all its competitors benefit.



Still, we do have some data on which supplements may be helpful. Studies show that Vitamin D may improve bone density if you’re deficient. Omega-3 fatty acids may reduce heart attack risk if you don’t eat much fish. And daily multivitamins may modestly protect cognitive health in people 65 and older.



And we have data on which may be harmful. Most supplements shouldn’t hurt you, but be careful. High doses of Vitamin A may harm the liver. Vitamin E may raise the risk of a hemorrhagic stroke. Taken for years, B6 may lead to nerve damage. Plus, supplements can interact poorly with prescribed medicines. Calcium, for example, may block the absorption of antibiotics.



If you’re still a believer, look for a USP or NSF seal. This helps ensure that what’s on the label is actually in the bottle. And always tell your doctor what supplements you’re taking. But your best bet is food. The more naturally colorful your food - raspberries, blueberries, carrots and kale - the more bioactive compounds it contains. So put the lid on the vitamin bottle, and go ahead, make your plate look like a box of Crayolas.