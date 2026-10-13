Vermont governor faces tightest reelection race of his tenure

After eight years in office, Vermont’s Republican governor is facing one of his tightest-ever races. Campaign spending reflects the battle for the state’s highest seat.

Phil Scott was sworn into his first two-year term in 2017 and has handily defeated Democratic opponents in each of his re-election bids. But this year, polls show him either behind or within the margin of error against Democratic challenger Amanda Janoo.

Pat Bradley / WAMC Democrat Amanda Janoo speaks at a union rally in September 2026

On Tuesday, the Cook Political Report, which provides campaign analysis, shifted the gubernatorial race from solid to likely Republican. The shift comes just after the Republican Governors Association funneled $400,000 to the Scott campaign through the A Stronger Vermont PAC.

Janoo has been endorsed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former governor Howard Dean.

