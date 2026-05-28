Vermont state leaders announce campaign plans

Major party candidates in Vermont were required to file their intent to run with the Secretary of State’s office by the end of the day today. The Democratic Speaker of the Vermont House will not run for re-election while the Republican Governor will seek a 6th term.

In a surprise move, House Speaker Democrat Jill Krowinski announced that she will retire from the House at the end of her term. The representative from the Burlington area has served for 14 years and as Speaker since 2021.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, filed his petition and announced Thursday that he is running for a sixth two-year term. No other Republicans have announced a run for the state’s top seat. Aly Richards and Amanda Janoo are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Vermont Senate Pro Tem Phil Baruth, a Democrat, announced at the beginning of the session that he would not run again.

