All Things Considered

A Democrat enters the race for Vermont governor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Amanda Janoo
Amanda Janoo for Governor
/
Facebook
Amanda Janoo

The first Democrat has entered the race for Vermont governor.

Amanda Janoo released a video announcing her candidacy challenging five-term Republican incumbent Phil Scott.

“I’m running for governor because I refuse to accept that collapse is inevitable or that the best a governor can do is manage decline. And I know that if we’re willing to be bold and brave we’ll be able to tell our grandchildren that when it mattered most, we stood Vermont Strong and inspired a different way forward.”

Janoo is the first Democrat to enter the race. She is an economist and community advocate, a Vermont native and resident of Strafford. She says her campaign is not just about policy issues but also strengthening Vermont’s social fabric.
Amanda Janoo Vermont Governor Gubernatorial race Vermont Gubernatorial Campaign Governor Phil Scott Vermont Elections Vermont 2026 Elections
Pat Bradley
