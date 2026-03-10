A Democrat enters the race for Vermont governor

The first Democrat has entered the race for Vermont governor.

Amanda Janoo released a video announcing her candidacy challenging five-term Republican incumbent Phil Scott.

“I’m running for governor because I refuse to accept that collapse is inevitable or that the best a governor can do is manage decline. And I know that if we’re willing to be bold and brave we’ll be able to tell our grandchildren that when it mattered most, we stood Vermont Strong and inspired a different way forward.”

Janoo is the first Democrat to enter the race. She is an economist and community advocate, a Vermont native and resident of Strafford. She says her campaign is not just about policy issues but also strengthening Vermont’s social fabric.

