New poll shows Vermont Governor trailing in reelection bid

A new poll released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center indicates a tight race for Vermont’s governor.

The Green Mountain State Poll conducted between September 17 and 21 found incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott behind Democrat Amanda Janoo, 43 to 49 percent. The poll’s margin of error is 6 percent, so the two are in a statistical tie.

During his weekly briefing Thursday, Scott said he never takes anything for granted.

“I just want people to get out there and vote. I think that will determine who they want. But if we have a low turnout that won’t be good news for anyone. So I would advocate for people to get to the polls and live with the results.”

In a release, Scott’s campaign noted that 508 people surveyed were Democrats compared to 258 Republicans. The campaign added that the pollster was wrong by double digits in 2022 and in 2024.

In a fundraising email, Janoo’s campaign praised the results but added “A good poll is a good start. But plenty of Vermonters still haven't made up their minds.”

