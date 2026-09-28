Vermont Public poll shows incumbent governor leading challenger

With roughly five weeks until Election Day, Vermont Public has released the results of a recent poll on key races and issues.

The Vermont Public 2026 Poll includes Vermonters’ opinions on a number of issues including affordability, data centers, property taxes and the election.

In the race for governor, 44% of likely voters support incumbent Republican Phil Scott and 34% would vote for Democrat Amanda Janoo. A poll released last week by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found Scott trailing Janoo, 43 to 49 percent.

The Vermont Public Poll found incumbent Republican Lieutenant Governor John Rodgers trailing Democrat Molly Gray.

Those polled say affordability and the economy are the most important problem facing the state.

The poll, conducted by Braun Research, surveyed 817 people across Vermont between Sept. 10 and Sept. 21, 2026, and has a margin of error of ±3.4 percentage points.

