Northeast Notebook 9/29/26: Cornell rape case, Mechanicville poisonings, and pinball

Our show today is once again shortened due to the WAMC fund drive.

First, we dive into the local journalism angle of the recently reopened sexual assault investigation against seven fraternity members at Cornell University. The story hit international headlines thanks to diligent reporting by students at Cornell's newspaper and may already be shaping the next election cycle.

Then, Aaron Shellow-Lavine deepens his reporting on the tragic deaths of four children in Mechanicville, who police say were poisoned by their mother and grandmother, who also took their own lives.

Finally, we'll lighten things up a bit with reporter Annie Bennet's recent trip to a pinball tournament, where there were some surprising lessons learned about who plays the vintage arcade game — and why.

All that and more on this September 29th edition of Northeast Notebook.