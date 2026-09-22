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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 9-22-26: Climate debates, a nursing home lawsuit and the end of the landline

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT
Sullivan County residents stood for a photo outside of the Ulster County Courthouse on Monday.
Elias Guerra
Sullivan County residents stood for a photo outside of the Ulster County Courthouse on Monday.

Lots of families feel a connection to Lorelei and Rory, the eponymous "Gilmore Girls" of the long-running sitcom. But for today's co-host Maryam Ahmad, it's a complicated bond.

Fraught connections are a running theme on today's show. To whit: what is the proper balance between affordability and state policies that support renewable energies? WAMC's Grant Ashley discusses with Samuel King of the New York Public News Network.

And! Many of us have learned to hate the spotted lantern fly. But is killing them on sight really an effective solution? Also: why do we hate them, exactly? WAMC's Annie Bennett investigates.

Plus: 40% of New York homes still use landline telephones. But Verizon wants to phase out the expensive and difficult to maintain copper lines necessary to provide the service. Today, we fondly recall the nearly-forgotten era when the phone would ring, and we'd have no idea who was on the other end.

All of that, and much more, on this Sept. 22 edition of Northeast Notebook.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman