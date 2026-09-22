Northeast Notebook 9-22-26: Climate debates, a nursing home lawsuit and the end of the landline

Lots of families feel a connection to Lorelei and Rory, the eponymous "Gilmore Girls" of the long-running sitcom. But for today's co-host Maryam Ahmad, it's a complicated bond.

Fraught connections are a running theme on today's show. To whit: what is the proper balance between affordability and state policies that support renewable energies? WAMC's Grant Ashley discusses with Samuel King of the New York Public News Network.

And! Many of us have learned to hate the spotted lantern fly. But is killing them on sight really an effective solution? Also: why do we hate them, exactly? WAMC's Annie Bennett investigates.

Plus: 40% of New York homes still use landline telephones. But Verizon wants to phase out the expensive and difficult to maintain copper lines necessary to provide the service. Today, we fondly recall the nearly-forgotten era when the phone would ring, and we'd have no idea who was on the other end.

All of that, and much more, on this Sept. 22 edition of Northeast Notebook.