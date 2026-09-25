Northeast Notebook 9-25-26: Dutchess County Flock debate, mask mandates, and peak TV

Co-host Annie Bennett may or may not be a pinball wizard - only time will tell.

The same is true for the fate of a Pioneer Valley data center project, which was first approved in 2021, but now faces stiff opposition as the conversation about AI evolves in western Massachusetts. James Paleologopoulos joins us to share his latest reporting from the field.

Speaking of Massachusetts, a lesbian bar (one of only 36 in the entire country) became the focus of practically the entire internet after being profiled in a controversial Boston Globe story. Depending who you ask, the piece was either the best - or the worst - of local journalism.

And: the debate over Flock cameras in Dutchess County takes a significant turn. Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra calls in with breaking news.

Plus! The New York Times has chosen the top 100 television shows of the 21st century. Our staff weighs in with their own selections.

All of that and more on this September 25th edition of Norhteast Notebook.