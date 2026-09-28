Northeast Notebook 9-28-26: E-bikes, homelessness, and racism in the cannabis industry

Thanks to the WAMC fund drive, today's edition of Northeast Notebook is briefer than usual. But fear not! It is still packed with our signature blend of insights, stories, and unexpected audio ephemera. To whit: Berkshire Eagle reporter Izzy Bryars, and her uncanny impression of an e-bike motor.

And speaking of the unexpected: over the weekend, Northeast Notebook executive producer Lucas Willard unwittingly became a background character in a headline-grabbing story about systemic racism and economic disparity in Hudson, New York.

Systems, it turns out, are falling short all around the region. As Aaron Shellow-Lavine reports, Saratoga County is struggling to solve its growing homelessness problem as one of the county's biggest shelters shuts down.

All of that and more on this short and sweet Sept. 28 edition of Northeast Notebook.

