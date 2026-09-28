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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 9-28-26: E-bikes, homelessness, and racism in the cannabis industry

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:16 PM EDT
A forum on homelessness in Saratoga County.
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
A forum on homelessness in Saratoga County.

Thanks to the WAMC fund drive, today's edition of Northeast Notebook is briefer than usual. But fear not! It is still packed with our signature blend of insights, stories, and unexpected audio ephemera. To whit: Berkshire Eagle reporter Izzy Bryars, and her uncanny impression of an e-bike motor.

And speaking of the unexpected: over the weekend, Northeast Notebook executive producer Lucas Willard unwittingly became a background character in a headline-grabbing story about systemic racism and economic disparity in Hudson, New York.

Systems, it turns out, are falling short all around the region. As Aaron Shellow-Lavine reports, Saratoga County is struggling to solve its growing homelessness problem as one of the county's biggest shelters shuts down.

All of that and more on this short and sweet Sept. 28 edition of Northeast Notebook.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman