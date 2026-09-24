Northeast Notebook 9-24-26: Low math scores, solar energy storage, and Norman Rockwell

In college, co-host Molly Anderson sought to write satirical poetry that was "equal parts disturbing and amusing." We hope you'll find yourself applying similar adjectives to today's show.

First: in the wake of mostly-positive polls for incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, we consider her plan to campaign with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Is she anticipating strong support for Bruce Blakeman in the suburbs, and looking to run up the score in New York City?

And then, on today's deep-dive, climate and community collide. If New York wants to meet its renewable energy goals, it has to figure out a sustainable storage solution for solar batteries, which have a bad habit of catching on fire.

Plus: if the line item for "procuring energy" on your monthly electric bill doesn't mean delivery costs... what does it mean, exactly? We investigate the causes behind the costs that are rising for energy customers around the Northeast.

All that and more, on this Sept. 24 edition of Northeast Notebook.

