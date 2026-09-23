Northeast Notebook 9-23-26: Hochul's lead narrows, officer wellness, and surveillance pricing

Co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine wore yellow socks today, and thinks we should all consider the wisdom of giving your ankles a pop of color, particularly on stressful days.

Speaking of stress: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing narrowing polls in her re-election bid against Nassau County Republican Bruce Blakeman. How worried should she be? And how much will President Trump's latest friendly-ish press conference with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani complicate Blakeman's prospects?

On today's deep-dive: the recent murder-suicide of two first responders is drawing attention to an innovative program run by the Ulster County Sheriff's office. It's called the Officer Wellness Unit, and it's designed to promote psychological well-being in law enforcement. But does the daughter of the murder victim see the tragedy as a mental health issue?

And finally: you might think an upstate New York purveyor of Canadian motorcycles is nervous about the ongoing trade war with Canada. But, as Aaron discovered on a recent visit, he's happy to ride out what he sees as a game of chicken.

All that and more, on this Sept. 23 edition of Northeast Notebook.