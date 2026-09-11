New York senator rebukes plan for new corrections facility

New York State Senator Dan Stec is criticizing the state Office of General Services after it solicited letters of interest for the design and construction of a new correctional facility.

The Office of General Services and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision are jointly seeking architectural and engineering firms “to examine the need, feasibility, and operational implications of a new, estimated 3,000+ bed correctional facility...at a location to be determined within the State of New York.”

Dan Stec, who represents the 45th Senate District in northern New York, notes that a number of correctional facilities have been closed in recent years. He says staffing issues must be addressed and “Instead of constructing a costly new facility, reopen the recently shuttered facilities that are in good condition and should never have been closed to begin with.”

