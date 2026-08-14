Poll finds Democrat leading in NY21 Congressional race

A new poll released by NewsChannel 13 in Albany shows Democrat Blake Gendebien leading Republican Anthony Constantino in northern New York’s Congressional race.

The poll released by NewsChannel 13 and SurveyUSA for New York’s 21st District Congressional race shows Democrat Blake Gendebien with 43% support to Republican Anthony Constantino’s 39%. The poll also rated the candidates’ favorability and 50% found Constantino unfavorable while only 22% of voters found Gendebien an unfavorable candidate.

Constantino took to social media to accuse NewsChannel 13 of "promoting a fake poll to help the Democrat Party swindle money from citizens." He criticized the polls inclusion of independent candidate Christopher Schmidt, who is running a write-in campaign. Schmidt received 5% support in the poll.

Conversely, Gendebien touted the results of the poll in a press release. He says, "We're ahead because we're not playing the same old partisan games."

The NewsChannel 13 polls says 13% of those polled remain undecided. Constantino says he has a real poll in which he is "way up."

NewsChannel 13 says it is still waiting to see Constantino’s poll.

