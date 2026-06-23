Gendebien declared winner in Democratic primary in NY-21

St. Lawrence County dairy farmer Blake Gendebien has won the Democratic primary in New York's 21st Congressional District.

The victory over Lake Placid restaurateur Stuart Amoriell comes 18 months after party leaders first backed Gendebien in a special election to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, which never materialized. The sitting congressmember was — at the time — President Donald Trump's nominee for United Nations ambassador.

Gendebien had received two-thirds of votes with more than 50% of votes tallied, according to unofficial results.

In the Republican primary, entrepreneur Anthony Constantino is the presumptive victor after Assemblyman Robert Smullen conceded defeat just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.