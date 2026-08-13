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All Things Considered

NY-21 candidate criticized for creating AI deepfake video

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 13, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Republican Anthony Constantino (left) and Democrat Blake Gendebien
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Republican Anthony Constantino (left) and Democrat Blake Gendebien

The Republican candidate in New York’s 21st District Congressional campaign is coming under scrutiny for creating an AI video of his Democratic opponent.

Republican Anthony Constantino released a deepfake video depicting his challenger Blake Gendebien falsely supporting despicable policies.

“As Democrat I feel it’s my duty to proudly support rape, human trafficking and pedophilia.”

The video includes text stating: “This video has been manipulated. Blake Gendebien made an AI ad about Elise Stefanik. We made one for him.” Constantino derides criticism, claiming he used AI to put into Gendebien’s mouth the policies of the Democratic party.

“Everything in the video was an honest representation of what Blake Gendebien signed up to support.”

Gendebien calls the fabrication “vile” and posted the earlier and original video in which he calls for the release of the Epstein files.

“Pedophilia is never a hoax. Pedophilia is never okay. We have to protect the victims. We have to make sure that they are okay. Let’s get the names out now.”

The video features a mispronunciation of Elise Stefanik’s name, indicating it is a deepfake made with AI.
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News Anthony ConstantinoBlake GendebienNY21NY-21Elise Stefanik
Pat Bradley
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