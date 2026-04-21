Trump endorses Constantino in race to represent NY-21

President Donald Trump has endorsed Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, a Republican, in the race to represent New York's 21st Congressional District.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Constantino "has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from New York’s 21st Congressional District — HE IS A GREAT GUY WHO WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Tuesday's endorsement from the president comes two months ahead of the primaries, set for June 23.

In the Republican primary, Constantino faces NY Assemblyman Robert Smullen, who has also aligned himself with Trump and described himself as the only “Trump-appointed conservative” in the race.

In a statement on Tuesday, Smullen said he has "the utmost respect for President Donald J. Trump," and supports his agenda, but claimed that Constantino "is mentally unfit to serve in Congress," and that his business actions have not shown leadership, but rather "opportunism."

Smullen is largely considered the establishment candidate. He’s been endorsed by the state Republican and Conservative parties, as well as 12 of the district’s 15 county Republican committees.

Earlier this month, Smullen officially accepted the state Conservative Party’s nomination, which means he’s guaranteed that ballot line this November.

Republicans are becoming increasingly concerned that the two candidates could split the party and voters, potentially leading to a three-way race that could benefit Democrats in what's still considered a "solidly red" district.

Prior to Trump’s endorsement, Constantino had gained the support of Trump allies Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani. He has recently faced scrutiny for how he’s collected petition signatures to get on the ballot.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has represented NY-21 for more than a decade, has not endorsed either candidate.

St. Lawrence County farmer Blake Gendebien and Lake Placid businessman Stuart Amoriell are running for the Democratic nomination. Brian Rouleau and Christopher Schmidt are running as independents and have until late May to collect petitions.