Mechanicville murders planned by mother, grandmother, police say

The deaths of four children in a Mechanicville apartment in June were planned and coordinated by the children’s mother and grandmother, according to Police Chief Bill Rabbit.

Rabbit detailed the killings that were determined to have taken place on June 10 during a press conference Tuesday morning.

The bodies of grandmother Amy Steadman, mother Sarah Myers, and Myers’ four children were discovered after police performed a wellness check at Steadman’s apartment nearly two weeks later.

Rabbit said text messages between Steadman and Myers showed their planning of the children’s killings began no later than June 5. The pair were also found to have communicated and coordinated on the day of the murder.

While toxicology reports have not yet been returned, police believe the children were given drugs after their caretakers obtained over-the-counter sleep aids and prescription drugs.

One child was found to have multiple stab wounds, including defensive injuries. The deaths of Myers and Steadman were ruled suicides.

Rabbit said the incident will have a lasting impact on the small Saratoga County city.

"This tragedy will remain part of Mechanicville's history," Rabbit said. "It will be remembered by those who live here, those who work here and those who love this community. We should remember Harper, Hudson, Gavin and Gracelynn Harmon. Simply not for how they died, but because they were children with families, friends, interests and futures that should never have been taken from them."

Rabbit said Steadman and Myers believed the murders were a way of protecting the children from their father, who lives in Utah.

Their father, Brady Harmon, who was involved in a custody dispute, reportedly denies any allegations of mistreatment.

Rabbit added that police made two wellness checks at the apartment complex where the bodies were discovered days earlier, on June 13 and 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.