Grandmother suspected in Mechanicville deaths as autopsy suggests poisoning a factor

A grandmother found dead with her daughter and her four children in a Mechanicville apartment Tuesday was likely involved with the deaths, according to police.

Mechanicville Police Chief Bill Rabbitt told reporters Thursday the bodies, which had gone undiscovered for more than a week, were not immediately identifiable. But the dead have been named as Amy Steadman, her daughter Sarah Myers, and Myers’ four children, who ranged in age from 10 to 13.

“Evidence recovered during the investigation, including a hand-written-note, strongly suggest that Amy Steadman was involved in their deaths. However final determinations regarding responsibility will be made only after all investigative findings, toxicology results and medical examiner reviews have been completed,” Rabbitt said.

Police said autopsies completed yesterday suggest one child suffered fatal sharp force trauma, while poisoning from a number of prescription and over-the-counter medications factored into the other deaths.

The bodies were discovered after officers were called by concerned neighbors to the John Moore Homes complex in the Saratoga County city.

Neighbor Rose Young said Wednesday she used to see the kids play.

She watched emergency responders remove the bodies Tuesday evening.

“Oh my god, you could tell the difference: little bags, big bags,” said Young. “Could you imagine people going in there and seeing?”

Police said Thursday the four children were homeschooled at the time of their death.

Rabbitt added no other indiviudals appear to be involved in the case, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Mechanicville Police Department at 518-664-7383.