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Albany teen allegedly shoots man with flare gun

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published July 9, 2026 at 7:27 AM EDT
An Albany Police Department SUV patrols a city street.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
An Albany Police Department SUV patrols a city street.

A 17-year-old male was arraigned in Albany Family Court Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 41-year-old man in the face with a flare gun at close range.

The Albany Police Department says officers in the South Pearl Street and Schuyler Street area observed a fight between the teen and the man around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the teen fired the flare gun.

The alleged shooter has been charged with attempted assault, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. His name is not being released due to his age.

The victim suffered a serious laceration and was treated on the scene before being taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Last December, the Albany County Legislature passed a local law treating flare guns like traditional guns. It came at the end of a year that saw more than a dozen violent incidents involving minors and flare guns.

That law stipulated that flare guns must be primarily purchased, possessed, and used by people over 21.
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News Gun ChargesarrestsCity of AlbanyAlbany Police Department
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