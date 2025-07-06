'It's a moral crisis,' Ta-Sean Murdock, Executive Director of the Center for Law and Justice, says following violent weekend in Albany

Following several shootings that injured 10 people, including seven juveniles, and a house fire triggered by a flare gun this weekend, Ta-Sean Murdock says Albany is having a “moral crisis.” Murdock is the Executive Director of the Center for Law and Justice. Murdock says Albany needs stronger collaborations to keep the community safe. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Murdock today about how to better engage at-risk youth across the city.