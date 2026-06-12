Democratic congressional candidates debate ICE operations

During a debate on CBS6 in Albany, the two Democrats running in the 21st District Congressional race were asked about Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

Both candidates agreed that the immigration system is broken. Blake Gendebien said addressing it is one of his top priorities.

“This is an issue that must be solved and because we haven’t solved it we have chaos and a mess on our hands.”

Stuart Amoriell was more forceful in his stance toward ICE.

“We need to dismantle and replace it with an immigration enforcement agency that respects the rule of law, due process and the dignity of all people.”

In a follow-up, Gendebien said he would not support defunding the agency.

“What I will support is changing the leadership and make sure that all law enforcement operates with accountability and transparency with the same rules.”

The full debate is posted on the CBS6 YouTube page.

