Troy officials move toward Flock cameras compromise

Troy has implemented some guardrails around how the municipality will collect and share data collected by artificial intelligence-powered license plate reader cameras.



The updated policies come as Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello continues to advocate for the use of the cameras, while the city’s all-Democratic city council calls for more regulation around the use of the devices.



Many of the guardrails implemented were also detailed in Local Law 3, an ordinance that was recently introduced by Councilmember Nancy McKee.



Some of the implemented policies include creating an annual audit of the data collected by Flock Safety, the company that operates the cameras, and limiting data sharing to intra-agencies on a case-by-case basis.



Council President Sue Steele said the compromise comes as Troy officials are working to address privacy and safety concerns.

"I think we're trying to find that balance, and I think that the policies that were announced is one step closer to finding that balance," said Steele. "I think that we will ultimately come up with a local law that will strike that balance to the best of our ability."



According to Steele, the council is still moving forward with passing Local Law 3.



The mayor has called the roughly two dozen cameras a necessary public safety tool.