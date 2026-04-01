Troy mayor declares public safety emergency amid Flock camera debate

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello has declared a public safety emergency in an effort to keep automated license plate reader cameras in the city.

The move, announced Wednesday night, comes after City Council President Sue Steele said the all-Democratic council will be directing the city auditor not to pay for the cameras, arguing the contract that automatically renewed at the end of March isn’t valid because city leaders didn’t have enough notice ahead of the renewal.

“I would hope that we would sit down at the table with the administration and the police department and work out next steps,” Steele told WAMC Wednesday morning.

But later that day, Troy’s Republican mayor said while refusal to pay the contract could lead to the removal of the cameras, Flock could also still hold the city liable for the contractually agreed payment. The contract costs the city around $78,000 per year.

Citing this, Mayor Mantello told reporters Wednesday evening that she would be declaring a state of public emergency.

“By withholding funds to dually executed contract, they're overstepping their balance,” Mantello said. “I will not take a chance with that duly executed contract being in full effect.”

According to the city’s charter, the mayor has the power to "summon, deputize, and employ such other persons deemed necessary” for protective measures during a state of public emergency.

But Steele says no conditions for an emergency declaration exist.

“This is a direct violation of the city charter, and a disappointing step in the wrong direction,” Steele said in a statement.

The debate over the contract renewal followed a March 19 City Council meeting during which many residents voiced their opposition to the cameras, citing concerns about surveillance and First Amendment rights violations.

There are more than two dozen Flock ALPR cameras placed throughout the city.