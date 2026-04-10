Troy residents remain opposed to Flock Safety cameras

Some Troy residents remain opposed to the city police department's use of license plate readers operated by a controversial security camera company. The city's contract with Flock Safety was renewed following an emergency declaration by the mayor.

Disagreement between Troy’s all Democratic city council and Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello came to a head in early April when the mayor declared an emergency in order to keep payments flowing to Flock Safety.

It came after the council chose to delay renewing the contract that expired on March 19th.

City resident Brian Paul Hernandez spoke to the council Thursday night asking the body to take action.

"Please cancel the flock safety contract as soon as possible. Fight back against the mayor's declaration emergency," said Hernandez. "I hope that the pause of Flock payments can be reinstated and that any future city contracts with vendors is decided by the City Council."

According to Mantello, Flock Safety was on standby awaiting the council’s decision on whether to renew. She told WAMC the council’s choice to delay a vote led to the contract's automatic renewal. Council president Sue Steele, however, questions the validity of the new contract.