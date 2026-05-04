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Cohoes announces sale of former Saratoga Sites apartment complex

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT
The Saratoga Sites public housing neighborhood in Cohoes.
File photo
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WAMC
The Saratoga Sites public housing neighborhood in Cohoes.

The City of Cohoes said Monday it has successfully closed on the sale of the Saratoga Sites apartment complex, readying the property for demolition.

In a statement, the city said it finalized the sale to local developer Byron Diaz last week for $125,000. Existing buildings are slated for demolition and preparation for commercial warehouse development.

The city purchased the 4.5-acre property from the Cohoes Housing Authority in 2024 for $30,000.

The now-vacant apartments are located next to the Norlite waste incinerator plant, which is currently closed. Residents for years complained of pollution related to the adjacent industrial site. Residents were relocated in 2023.

The site’s potential transformation is part of a larger redevelopment effort in the Albany County city after the 2017 fire that destroyed multiple buildings on Remsen Street.
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