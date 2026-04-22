A look at Vermont Democratic Lieutenant Governor primary candidates

Affordability, health care costs, and housing are some of the biggest issues facing candidates in Vermont’s statewide election this year. The three Democratic candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor are already out on the trail.

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group recently hosted a forum at the Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland. Moderator Paul Burns immediately tackled what he said is the primary issue facing Vermonters: affordability.

“Jobs, economy and cost of living is, of course, kind of the number one issue out there.”

Ryan McLaren worked for Sen. Peter Welch for a decade. He said Vermonters have been telling officials for a very long time that the state is unaffordable.

“The cost of living has reached a crisis point and we have not elected leaders willing to act and act boldly. It's not a question of determining what the problems are. It's a question of are we bold enough to act and act with urgency.”

Esther Charlestin is a small business owner and educator who lost a run for governor in 2024.

“As I think about policy, I think about investing in infrastructure and housing, making sure that we remove the regulatory barriers that don't allow us to build.”

Molly Gray has most recently led the Vermont Afghan Alliance. From 2021 to 2023 she served as lieutenant governor. She said while the state has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, it is also one of the most expensive places to live.

“Health care, housing, everything is connected, which is why right now, when we only talk about consolidating schools as the answer for lowering costs, it's not taking into account the full picture. So addressing those with urgency, with clarity and with a focus on investment, because austerity is not going to get us there.”

The high and rising costs of health care are a key issue. Charlestin said she hears fear and concern from Vermonters about medical access and costs.

“When I think about what we can do, I think about us needing stronger oversight and transparency as far as our system goes and accountability for our health care.”

McLaren said he believes in a national single-payer health care system.

“I know this from experience. I was paralyzed in a skiing accident nine years ago. And I'll never forget getting a $10,000 bill for a critical care ambulance to take me from UVM Rescue across the street to the ER. Here in Vermont, we can drive down costs by improving access to primary care across the state.”

Gray said the state needs to act with urgency to address health care costs and access.

“I don't think there's a ton of light between us on the need for investment in universal primary care but we also know that we've lacked investments in mental health support and also long-term care. There's not a lot we can do on the federal level. We know that. But there are things that we can control here at home.”

The candidates were asked if they support Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the state.

Charlestin said she works with young students that are terrified of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I'm in support to make sure that there are restrictions. And so ICE get out.”

Moderator Paul Burns: “We go to Ryan next.”

“Fundamentally it's about what people look like,” McLaren says. “It's the color of these people's skin and that is fundamentally un-Vermont. Vermonters welcome immigrants.”

Molly Gray comments “We can decide whether or not we coordinate or capitulate with ICE and I don't want a governor or lieutenant governor who's supporting either of those.”

“Thank you Molly,”Burns says.

Most candidates in Vermont wait until the legislature has adjourned – typically in May – to announce campaign plans. Current Lt. Gov. John Rodgers and Gov. Phil Scott, both Republicans, have yet to reveal their plans.

Middlebury College Professor of Political Science Bert Johnson said the race for lieutenant governor is starting significantly earlier than usual.

“This Lieutenant Governor’s race is the race to watch particularly because it is one of the very few relatively competitive stepping stones to higher office. It’s probably going to be a tough race. Democrats are excited about this race because they think they’ve got a real shot at it and I think that would be true whether there were announced Republicans in the race right now or not.”

Johnson added that – at this point – Gray may have the advantage in the Democratic primary.

“The rule of thumb in Vermont politics is if somebody has held state office or campaigned in a statewide campaign before, that person probably has a leg up. Molly Gray certainly qualifies for that. Esther Charlestin of course has run a statewide campaign, but has not been elected to a statewide office. So I think if you went by name recognition Molly Gray probably would come out ahead.”

Vermont’s statewide primary is Tuesday, Aug. 11.

