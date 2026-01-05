Former Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray announces her campaign for Lieutenant Governor

In this election year, all state offices in Vermont will be put before voters. Former Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray officially announced this morning that she is seeking to recapture the seat she had held from 2021 to 2023.

“I am proud to announce that I am running for Lieutenant Governor of the state of Vermont again!”

Democrat Molly Gray told supporters gathered in Burlington that there have been numerous changes in the past three years that have enhanced her perspective of Vermonters’ needs.

“There are the hard daily realities of life in Vermont today. Even with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, we’ve become one of the least affordable places to live. Everything is more expensive than it needs to be. For me and so many the last couple years have brought an even clearer understanding of the economic pressures facing working families and working people and frankly folks of all ages. Vermonters deserve a lieutenant governor who puts them first and will fight every day for our families, for our future and our rights.”

Many potential candidates for state offices have not yet announced their plans as they wait to see if Republican Gov. Phil Scott will run for a sixth two-year term. He has traditionally waited until the end of the legislative session to announce his plans. If Scott bows out, it would set off a scramble for higher offices. Current Republican Lieutenant Gov. John Rodgers has been mum regarding his plans.

According to VTDigger, Gray may face a primary. Ryan McLaren, a former aide to U.S. Senator Peter Welch, told the publication late Monday morning that he is seriously considering running for state’s second highest office. Gray says the state needs a lieutenant governor who understands what working families are facing.

“And I get that as a mom and a caregiver to a mom who’s been battling multiple sclerosis. I know what it’s like to help people find jobs and get to work and navigate housing. I’ve been doing that every day over the last three years. And we need that kind of experience. Plus, I’ve done the job. I know the job. I know Vermont. I know I can do it well and I know I can deliver for our state.”

Vermont Senate Pro-Tem Phil Baruth, a Democrat, recalls Gray’s past tenure as lieutenant governor coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were one of the first legislatures to go remote. That was a pioneering thing but it depended on two people being in the chamber. One was the Lieutenant Governor and the other one was the President Pro-Tem. So, Molly at the podium literally steered us through that and she had my admiration from then forever.”

Former Vermont Governor and U.S. presidential candidate Democrat Howard Dean attended the rally to support Gray.

“She’s experienced. She’s tough. Her heart is in the right place. I mean her work with the Afghan refugees has just been incredible and I can’t imagine anybody who could do a better job. And Molly has a track record of being really good at what she does. The other thing that I like about Molly is that she worked reasonably well with the Scott Administration. You know, you have to work with the governor even if they’re the opposite party. She’s done it before. She did a great job before and I think now that we’ve got the chance, we should bring her back.”

Calls to current Lieutenant Governor John Rodgers were not returned in time for broadcast.

