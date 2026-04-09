Lark Street businesses hopeful as revitalization initiatives roll out

As state and local officials consider ways to revitalize downtown Albany, a newly revived business improvement district is working to increase foot traffic to Lark Street. Businesses on the street are hopeful of the BID’s plan.

There was a wave of excitement on Lark Street Wednesday as local lawmakers and leaders of the Lark Street Business Improvement District mingled with business owners both old and new. The BID hosted the ribbon cutting as a way of introducing three new businesses set to open on Lark Street.



Prince Madison, owner of one of the new businesses, told WAMC that he has always wanted to open a custom clothing store in honor of his brother, Javawn Dashawn Morton. He says he has high hopes for the once bustling street.

“Because I remember when I was younger, how Lark Street was,” said Madison. “The new businesses, and how we all just rallying up to become like, to get Lark Street back to what it was, I truly believe Lark Street is going to go right back to where it was.”

Lark Street entered a slump following the COVID-19 pandemic with business closures and safety concerns. In an effort to reverse that slide, the Business Improvement District has been working on initiatives to revitalize the once “vibrant heart” of Albany. These include bringing back Art on Lark, a festival celebrating the arts on Lark Street, and helping new businesses get situated. For business owners, the BID’s efforts seem to be working.

Madison says having a member of the BID to call on for help was crucial to him opening his business two months ago.

“They are very helpful, anything that you need. And this is my first business,” said Madison. “So, it was really good to have an overseer like that to make sure that I'm doing everything accordingly.”

Christopher Burke, the chairman of the BID, says it is actively looking for ways to set the stage for businesses to thrive on Lark.

“Our job is to take care of the basics; clean, safe and inviting, is what we always say. Try and hit that goal, maintain that and create an environment where people want to come in and try their latest idea,” said Burke. “We want people to come in and have an interesting, unique business that's going to complement everything that's going on the street. So, we're sort of setting the stage and seeing what happens as businesses come in.”

This sentiment rings true for Yamar Carter, the owner of Yamaguchie, an art store on Lark Street that closed in 2023 due to a fire. Carter says he thinks the BID’s efforts will bear fruit.

“They’re changing for the better now, because of certain things. They're more in place and and people are like, really understand that Lark is really the art district of Albany, and it needs to be held up to that standard again,” said Carter. “I mean, that's, that's where people came to hang out and do stuff.”

As Carter ramps up to reopen in May, he says he decided to stay on Lark Street for that very reason.

“Going forward, we have so many wonderful, new and powerful things we're going to be doing,” said Carter. “Because, you know, I didn't spend two years unopened and going to events not to come back strong."