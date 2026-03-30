Invasive species prevention projects receive New York State funding

New York State is awarding more than $5 million to invasive species projects across the state.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is distributing the funds to 51 projects across the state to help mitigate the impact of terrestrial and aquatic invasive species.

In the North Country, the Town of Tupper Lake will receive $75,000 for a spread prevention initiative with boat stewards at high-risk entry points for aquatic invasives.

The Upper Saranac Lake Foundation is receiving two awards totaling more than $142,000 to restore native aquatic vegetation in Follensby Pond and to help remove, control, and prevent Eurasian and variable-leaf watermilfoil spread at the Fish Creek Public Campground.

The State University at Albany will receive more than $192,000 to develop genetic detection techniques and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will receive funds to develop a tool to improve the detection of aquatic invasives at boat wash and inspection stations.

