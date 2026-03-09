BSO music director to step down next year

The Boston Symphony Orchestra says Music Director Andris Nelsons will step down at the end of the 2027 summer season at Tanglewood.

In a letter to the orchestra’s community Friday, the BSO’s Board of Trustees said it decided not to renew Nelsons’ contract, citing differences over the organization’s future vision.

Nelsons has led the orchestra since 2014 and also serves as head of conducting at the Tanglewood Music Center.

BSO’s leadership says it’s grateful for Nelsons’ 13 years of service and his artistic contributions to the orchestra.

The statement says both sides are committed to a smooth conclusion to his tenure and that the orchestra plans to celebrate his work during the 2026–2027 season.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra says it will now begin planning for its next chapter while continuing performances in Boston and the Berkshires.