Ta-Sean Murdock wants Albany police review board to re-focus

Albany’s Community Police Review Board has had myriad issues since coming under city control last year.

Most recently, the board sent a letter to the Common Council detailing concerns surrounding one board member’s professional conduct. Soon after WAMC reported on the letter, The Center of Law and Justice’s Executive Director Ta-Sean Murdock called on the Common Council and Community Police Review Board to do better.

WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief Jesse Taylor met with Murdock at the center to discuss his concerns.