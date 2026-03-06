Affordability tops chamber business survey

The North Country Chamber of Commerce provided an overview of a recent survey of businesses asking about their key issues. Affordability topped the list.

Chamber President Garry Douglas said four priorities for state action surfaced in the survey, with 92% of the region’s businesses saying New York must be more affordable.

“Number one, regional availability of quality affordable housing. We’re talking about workforce housing, not low-income housing. Number two, enacting a state budget with no tax increases; number three addressing energy costs; number four enhanced capacity and affordability of child care.”

The chamber’s recent issues survey also found 95% of businesses say it is highly important that the relationship between the U.S. and Canada be improved and be a regional and national priority.