Pittsfield promotes Maddalena to police chief

Mayor Peter Marchetti announced Wednesday that Traffic Division head Lt. Mark Maddalena, a 28-year veteran of Berkshire County’s largest police force, would serve as the next permanent chief of the Pittsfield Police Department.

Speaking at City Hall, Marchetti said Maddalena has served as a DARE officer and an instructor for Rape Aggression Defense, CPR, and rapid response incidents. He also served as liaison to the city's licensing board and traffic and taxi commissions, and in 2023 he coordinated the implementation of the department's drone program.

“Mark has received numerous recognitions throughout his career, including the SAVE Award from the Western Mass Emergency Medical Services and two letters of commendation for his work during a case involving a crash investigation and another involving weapons seizure,” said the mayor.

Prior Chief Thomas Dawley retired in January after heading the department first as interim chief in 2023 and then permanent chief in 2024.