Wynn to step down as Pittsfield’s police chief in July 2023

Wynn joined the Pittsfield PD in 1995, and rose to the rank of acting chief in 2007. He became permanent civil service chief in 2017. Wynn said that unspecified health issues and a desire to focus on his family informed the decision to step down after working the city’s next 4th of July parade in 2023. Wynn says that while his department’s data shows Pittsfield’s crime rate falling over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic might be impacting those numbers.

“We have great concern about the amount of gun violence in the city and beyond," said Wynn. "And, unfortunately, that gun violence is directly linked to the availability of illegal guns in and around the city.”

Wynn says several qualified internal candidates have expressed interest in succeeding him, but noted that the search would be dictated by the state’s civil service process. The city says Wynn is working with department command staff to develop a transition plan.