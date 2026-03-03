© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two injured in Hudson River plane crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published March 3, 2026 at 10:51 AM EST
The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge spanning the Hudson River.
WAMC News file photo
The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge spanning the Hudson River.

State police say two people were injured Monday night when a small airplane crashed on the Hudson River south of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash just after 8 p.m. Those in the Cessna 172 were able to get themselves out, and police said they were found on the shore near 401 Water St.

They were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to Mid-Hudson News, the plane from Long Island was practicing landings at nearby Stewart International Airport. State police said the airport was in communication with the aircraft, which was owned by American Airman, Inc.

Middle Hope, Newburgh city and Storm King fire departments responded to the waterfront, as did police from the Town and City of Newburgh, and New Windsor.

The incident is being investigated by state police and National Transportation Safety Board.
Tags
News Hudson River plane crashhudson riverPlane Crashnewburgh
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News