Two injured in Hudson River plane crash

State police say two people were injured Monday night when a small airplane crashed on the Hudson River south of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash just after 8 p.m. Those in the Cessna 172 were able to get themselves out, and police said they were found on the shore near 401 Water St.

They were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to Mid-Hudson News, the plane from Long Island was practicing landings at nearby Stewart International Airport. State police said the airport was in communication with the aircraft, which was owned by American Airman, Inc.

Middle Hope, Newburgh city and Storm King fire departments responded to the waterfront, as did police from the Town and City of Newburgh, and New Windsor.

The incident is being investigated by state police and National Transportation Safety Board.