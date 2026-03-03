For Capital Region sled hockey team, camaraderie part of the goal

At the Albany County Hockey Facility, the Capital District Sled Warriors are going through drills. Players glide in sleds, and push themselves with two hockey sticks. One team member, Steve Pechacek, later tells WAMC the game relies on a lot of core strength.

“Take a milk carton, one of those plastic ones, strap yourself onto it, real good, and tip yourself over,” said Pechacek. “Now, without anything else, try to tip yourself back upright, without using any of your legs, just your arms and your core, that's what it's like.”

Pechacek adds that even though it’s a physical game, it is worth every minute. He says sled hockey meets players where they are, showing them their capabilities instead of their limitations.

“You might be disabled, but there's always a way. I mean, we have all kinds of players on our team, and if you have to be pushed, that doesn't make any difference,” said Pechacek. “Just getting on the ice, you're winning. You win a gold medal when you just get out of the ice.”

Sled Hockey is a form of hockey in which some players rely on upper-body strength and modified hockey sticks to move around the ice, while others are pushed.

For many players on the Capital District Sled Warriors team, the sport is also a way to push oneself further, and not just on ice.

Sajina Shrestha / WAMC Players begin a scrimmage

After the drill, players begin to scrimmage. On the sidelines, Sharon Mosden watches her 14-year-old son, whom she says looks forward to practice, even when it feels hard.

“It’s Sunday morning, it’s early, it’s cold. These are not the things that we would normally do, but he’s ready to be here,” said Mosden. “He’s ready to be here. He’s ready to show up, and he’s got a great attitude about it.”

Mosden says as she navigates raising a child who lives with a disability, being part of the team has helped her family envision a positive future. “It brings such a joy to me to see that my son can choose to embrace the lighter side of the tougher days,” said Mosden. “You know, whether they're bumping into each other and saying they didn't see each other there, or whether they have a bag on the back of their wheelchair that says ‘I'm just in it for the parking’ or any of those things.”

For Pechacek, the 61-year-old veteran who started playing sled hockey at 54, being a part of a team helps bring a sense of camaraderie. He says it reminds him of his days in a platoon. He’d like to see more veterans join the team.

“We’re used to being in squads or teams, and you have that closeness and you're working together,” said Pechacek. “You get that here, you know, you get that feeling back here, you know.”

After the scrimmage, the players joke and chat about the upcoming game. Capital District Sled Warriors Head Coach Thad Leugemors says the joy and commitment the players emanate is contagious.

“You can just see how much they love to come out and play. And so, it makes you love to come out and be with them.”

