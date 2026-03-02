Vermonters decide local issues on Tuesday during Town Meeting Day

Town Meeting Day is Tuesday. Many communities retain the traditional gathering of residents to discuss and vote from the floor on local issues like municipal and school budgets, while in other communities, voters go to the polls.

This year, five of Vermont’s eight cities have mayoral races. Among the most watched is in Rutland, where all candidates are write-ins after current Mayor Mike Doenges resigned in late February.

There are numerous bond votes across the state, many related to infrastructure or public safety. According to VTDigger, non-binding questions include an apartheid-free pledge in about a dozen communities, and Royalton will ask residents if a moratorium on data centers should be implemented.

Information on town meetings is available from a local town clerk. Polls in Vermont open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., depending on the site, and close at 7 p.m.

