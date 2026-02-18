Holyoke Mall partially closed following overnight fire

Officials say much of the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside will be closed to customers Wednesday, following an overnight fire.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called in around 11 p.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of flames on the mall's roof.

Authorities later found flames were burning through some of the building's ductwork, extending all the way to the food court in the mall's basement.

The fire was extinguished by 2 a.m., with no injuries reported. Officials say it's cause was likely accidental in nature, stemming from workers "cutting the ductwork to clean and update it."

According to the mall's Facebook page, the Holyoke Mall's interior will be closed temporarily, while stores with exterior entrances will be open for normal business hours.