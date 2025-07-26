© 2025
Shoplifting suspect wounded at Holyoke Mall after exchange of gunfire with police

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published July 26, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT
Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan (center, at podium) says both a juvenile suspected of shoplifting and a Holyoke police officer exchanged fire outside of a bowling alley and arcade at the Holyoke Mall Friday evening, with the juvenile expected to recover.
Holyoke Media
/
Facebook
At a press conference Friday, July 25, 2025, Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan (center, at podium) detailed how both a juvenile suspected of shoplifting and a Holyoke police officer exchanged gunfire outside of a bowling alley and arcade at the Holyoke Mall, leaving the juvenile with a leg wound.

A shopping center in Holyoke, Mass. was evacuated Friday night after a shooting left a juvenile suspect wounded.

According to Police Chief Brian Keenan, both a juvenile and a police officer "exchanged gunfire" in the Holyoke Mall, following what started as a shoplifting investigation.

At a press conference broadcast Holyoke Media Friday night, Keenan said two officers had been working a detail at the mall when, around 4:30 p.m., a security guard informed them of a shoplifting incident.

Police then located a suspect involved, described as a juvenile male, and approached him near the entrance to Round1, an arcade and bowling alley.

Police say the suspect then pulled a gun, leading to shots fired.

“The officer was not struck … the suspect was shot in the leg,” Keenan stated. “Our officer immediately provided first aid, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Holyoke officers recovered a firearm on scene from the suspect.”

“I'm extremely thankful to share that no incident bystanders got injured and there were no fatalities,” Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said at the press conference. This was not a random, active shooting situation. I want to assure the public that you are safe when you're visiting the Holyoke Mall.”

As of Saturday morning, police have not said what charges the suspect might be facing.

On social media, the Holyoke Mall announced it would be open for normal business over the weekend after remaining closed Friday night.
News Holyoke Police DepartmentHolyokeHolyoke Mall
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos