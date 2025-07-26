Shoplifting suspect wounded at Holyoke Mall after exchange of gunfire with police

A shopping center in Holyoke, Mass. was evacuated Friday night after a shooting left a juvenile suspect wounded.

According to Police Chief Brian Keenan, both a juvenile and a police officer "exchanged gunfire" in the Holyoke Mall, following what started as a shoplifting investigation.

At a press conference broadcast Holyoke Media Friday night, Keenan said two officers had been working a detail at the mall when, around 4:30 p.m., a security guard informed them of a shoplifting incident.

Police then located a suspect involved, described as a juvenile male, and approached him near the entrance to Round1, an arcade and bowling alley.

Police say the suspect then pulled a gun, leading to shots fired.

“The officer was not struck … the suspect was shot in the leg,” Keenan stated. “Our officer immediately provided first aid, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Holyoke officers recovered a firearm on scene from the suspect.”

“I'm extremely thankful to share that no incident bystanders got injured and there were no fatalities,” Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said at the press conference. This was not a random, active shooting situation. I want to assure the public that you are safe when you're visiting the Holyoke Mall.”

As of Saturday morning, police have not said what charges the suspect might be facing.

On social media, the Holyoke Mall announced it would be open for normal business over the weekend after remaining closed Friday night.