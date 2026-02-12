Bill introduced to continue Lake Champlain funding

Congressional representatives from Vermont and New York have introduced bipartisan legislation to maintain funding for Lake Champlain research, health and conservation.

Vermont Sens. Peter Welch, a Democrat, and Bernie Sanders, an Independent, joined with New York 21st District Republican Representative Elise Stefanik to introduce a bill to reauthorize the Lake Champlain Basin Program for five years with $35 million in funding.

The lawmakers emphasized the importance of federal funding to support recreation and conservation efforts in the Lake Champlain basin.

Stefanik says the legislation invests “...in the longevity of Lake Champlain, ensuring future generations can continue to cherish and depend on this natural resource.”

Co-sponsors of the bill include New York Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, all Democrats.

