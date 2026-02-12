© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Bill introduced to continue Lake Champlain funding

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM EST
Lake Champlain July 2024
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Lake Champlain in summer (file)

Congressional representatives from Vermont and New York have introduced bipartisan legislation to maintain funding for Lake Champlain research, health and conservation.

Vermont Sens. Peter Welch, a Democrat, and Bernie Sanders, an Independent, joined with New York 21st District Republican Representative Elise Stefanik to introduce a bill to reauthorize the Lake Champlain Basin Program for five years with $35 million in funding.

The lawmakers emphasized the importance of federal funding to support recreation and conservation efforts in the Lake Champlain basin.

Stefanik says the legislation invests “...in the longevity of Lake Champlain, ensuring future generations can continue to cherish and depend on this natural resource.”

Co-sponsors of the bill include New York Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, all Democrats.
Tags
News Lake ChamplainLake Champlain BasinLake Champlain Basin ProgramSenator Peter WelchSenator Bernie SandersCongresswoman Elise Stefanik
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley