Advocates focus on Northeast Kingdom issues at the Vermont State House

The Northeast Kingdom is one of the most rural – and poorest – areas of Vermont, and lawmakers and advocates for the region have their own Legislative priorities.

Held annually since 2018 and coordinated by the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, NEK Day at the State House allows business leaders and advocates to highlight the priorities and needs of that region. Collaborative Interim Executive Director Abby Long says while it is one of the most beautiful areas of the state, the Northeast Kingdom also faces unique challenges.

“That rural character layers unique economic and social challenges. We are geographically isolated, experiencing consistent population decline and deep poverty. So much so that the federal government has designated our region a REAP Zone: Rural Economic Area Partnership program. We are one of only 5 in the nation.”

The REAP designation provides extra and priority federal funding for economic and community development efforts. Long says the collaborative works with USDA Rural Development to direct those resources to initiatives in the NEK.

“It was clear at the annual NEK Together Conference back in November housing, health care, affordability, flood and climate resilience are our highest priorities. We also know education reform is up for discussion in the Vermont Statehouse this session and we will absolutely be lending our voices to equitable rural education for the futures of our communities.”

Rep. Mike Marcotte is a Republican representing the Newport area.

“We’re in a crossroads now. We as state legislators are working to try to fix some of these issues. We still need to focus on what we can do now and then look into the future on setting things up so that we’re able to be prosperous.”

State Treasurer Mike Pieciak says NEK Day reminds state leaders that it’s important to build a state economy that invests in every part of Vermont.

“We have to continue to focus on those affordability issues to make sure we have affordable housing, affordable access to health care and just every day affordability in our lives. I think it’s the number one issue we’re facing in Vermont. But I also think it’s the number one issue that rural Vermont in particular is facing.”

About 1,100 people live in Glover, a small town in the Northeast Kingdom. Resident and Lt. Gov. John Rodgers talked about how rural lands need to be appreciated.

“I come from a farm family. I live on the farm that my ancestors settled in 1838. And my life’s mission is to pass it on to the next generations and make sure that the working lands continue working because that’s what makes Vermont, Vermont.”

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch recalled moving to Vermont after law school and being inspired by the pragmatic nature of Vermonters.

“No place better than the Northeast Kingdom to bring to the attention of Vermont and this nation the strength of rural communities and rural life. Our job in Washington is to try to make certain that the infrastructure that you need is there with your share of the tax resources.”

During NEK Day last week, House and Senate committees, including Community and Economic Development, Environment, Health Care and Transportation, took testimony on issues affecting the Northeast Kingdom.

